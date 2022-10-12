Alliance Councillor welcomes the future set up of an ABC Youth Voice

Councillor Jessica Johnston has stated her utmost support for the future set up of an ABC Youth Voice. The project will aim to ensure voices of young people in the Borough are heard and provide opportunities for participation in local consultations and engagement.

The Education Authority will lead the project in each local authority with the role of Council being to promote the Youth Voice and meet regularly with its members. This was presented as an information item at Monday’s Leisure and Community Services committee with the hope that it will be passed by Council soon.

Councillor Johnston stated that: “This is a really great initiative for our young people and I think it’s a long time coming for something like this for our area, particularly when other council areas have developed this before now.

"I believe it will go a long way for increasing youth participation in politics when they know they can engage and have the ability to change things in their area by having their voices heard.”

Councillor Johnston went onto say that the ABC Youth Voice should be for young people of “ages 16-21 as 18-21 would be too closed off for a lot of young people who are more than capable of voicing their concerns and would open it up to a wider group of young people. I look forward to seeing it develop and progress in the near future and I hope that Council will be fully engaged with the forum.”

Speaking after Monday’s Leisure and Community Services Committee meeting, Councillor Johnston hoped to see many local young people get involved with the future forum and encouraged any young person interested in making a difference in their area and representing other local young people, to put their names forward to be a member of ABC Youth Voice when it becomes a reality.