Impact of Foodbank marked at 10th anniversary event

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has thanked all those who have contributed to the work of Craigavon Foodbank, at an event to mark the tenth anniversary of the charity.

Carla Lockhart said:

“Ten years ago as Mayor of Craigavon Council I launched the Foodbank. At that time it was the vision of a small number of people determined to make a real and meaningful difference to the lives of those in need.

"Little did any of us expect back then, that over the course of the next decade, 18,710 adults and 13,516 children would be fed through this service. Over one millions meals have been provided. Having referred people to this service through my constituency office, I know how the food provided has been vital in feeding families in this area. The impact on lives has been huge, indeed I have no doubt it has saved lives.

"The volunteers who run the foodbank and the generosity of the wider community in supporting this work is to be commended. It is a reflection of the generous spirit of the people of this area. As we face the prospect of a challenging winter with pressures on household finances, more than ever we will need that generosity from those who can support this work.

"If you can help in any way, please get in touch with the team at Craigavon Foodbank, or indeed give me a call and I will put you in touch.”