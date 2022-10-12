O’Dowd welcomes Seanad’s support for an Irish Passport office in the North

John O'Dowd MLA has welcomed Seanad’s support for an Irish Passport office in the North.

“The Seanad supports a Sinn Féin motion calling for the opening of an Irish Passport Office in the North”, the MLA said.

“It is excellent news that they have supported this motion, calling on the government to open a

dedicated Irish Passport Office in the North of Ireland.

“The North’s latest census showed a 63.5% increase in Irish passport-holders, clearly indicating a local demand for the service.

“Many of our constituents in Upper Bann have been experiencing delays in receiving their passports despite sending the correct paperwork in plenty of time, and some unfortunately, have had no option but to cancel travel plans. This is due to the only office in the country having to deal with a dramatic increase in applications, as last year, for the first time ever, more people from the North applied for an Irish passport than for a British one.

“A new office would broaden and improve services across Ireland, spreading the workload, reducing backlogs, and preventing our constituents needing to travel to Dublin in cases of emergency.

“Opening a new office in the North makes sense. It is needed and will improve access to services for a huge number of applicants.

“Over 32,000 people have signed my colleague Niall Ó Donnghaile’s online petition calling for this service and thankfully, the Seanad has endorsed this call - the demand for this office can no longer be ignored.”