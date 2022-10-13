Judge alarmed by offence on elderly complainant

A defendant, who pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault against an elderly man, has had his case adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be obtained.

The case of James Wilson, (57), of Mellifont Crest, Armagh, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, October 12.

Whilst none of the facts were made public to the court, Wilson pleaded guilty to a single count of common assault against another male on April 18 this year.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “I don’t like people who prey on the elderly.

“There is quite a difference in age between the defendant and the injured party.

“The injured party is just shy of 80-years-old and I think when you reach that stage in your life, you’re entitled to live it free of violence landed on you by other people.”

The case was adjourned until November 23 for a pre-sentence report to be established.