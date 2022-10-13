Judge tells defendant to get a bus to work

A moped user has been banned from the roads for six months after pleading guilty to two motoring offences.

The case of Connor James Wright, (30), of Meadowview Park, Annaghmore, was heard during the sitting on Wednesday, October 12.

The court heard that on July 26 this year, the defendant was detected driving a moped without a licence and valid insurance on Brownstown Road, Portadown.

In his defence, the court was told that Wright works in Dungannon and that his licence is important for his employment.

However, District Judge Bernie responded: “I have some exceptionally good news for him which will no doubt fill his heart with joy.

“There is a bus service that goes from Portadown to Dungannon bus station regularly.”

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £100 and a six month disqualification for no driving licence and a £400 fine and six month disqualification for no insurance.