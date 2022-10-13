Judge tells solicitor: "I don't do emotional blackmail"

A 42-year-old man, who appeared in court charged with driving without insurance, has been disqualified for six months.

The case of Connal Kelly, of Creggan Road, Carrickmore, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, October 12.

A prosecutor outlined that on July 11 this year, police observed the defendant driving on the Northway, Portadown, with checks showing that the vehicle was insured to a female only.

Police signaled for the vehicle to stop and spoke with the defendant who stated that the car belonged to the female passenger.

When asked to provide proof of insurance, Kelly stated that he could drive any vehicle as he was a named driver on a policy issued to his partner.

Checks of this policy confirmed the defendant was not covered to drive the vehicle.

Kelly was offered a fixed penalty notice, however, the defendant wished to have the matter dealt with at court.

In his defence, the court was told that Kelly has six live points on his licence and on the day in question he was driving his sister-in-law’s vehicle, with the policy in place for that car only allowing her to drive.

It was stated that the defendant is a named driver on his wife’s policy and effectively third party extension never covers a named driver. It was conceded that it was solely his responsibility but that he did co-operate with police.

A defence solicitor handed a letter from Kelly’s employer to the court who explained that he will lose his job if he is disqualified for a long period of time. However, District Judge Bernie Kelly replied that she “does not do emotional blackmail” and she doesn’t have sympathy for those “who can’t add up to 12”.

DJ Kelly imposed a fine of £200 and six penalty points for the offence, which invoked Article 40 totaling a six month disqualification.