Motorist caught using mobile phone

A motorist has been convicted in his absence at Craigavon Courthouse.

The case of Jason Coulter, (30), of Derryhale Road, Portadown, was heard during the sitting on Wednesday, October 12.

The court heard that on June 21 this year, police observed a 4x4 vehicle driving in the Portadown area with a male driver holding a mobile phone in his right hand and his head was in a horizontal position as if he was using the phone in speaker mode.

Police spoke with the driver and denied using the phone in his hand at the time.

The defendant was convicted in his absence, with District Judge Bernie Kelly imposing a fine of £200 and endorsed Coulter’s licence with six penalty points.