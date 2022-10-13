Motorist hits NIE pole, court told

A Waringstown man, who collided with a pole after taking a vehicle without authority, has had his case heard at Craigavon Courthouse.

The case of Conor Ward, (23), of Banbridge Road, was heard during the sitting on Wednesday, October 12.

The court heard that on May 29 this year, the defendant reported to have been involved in a damage-only road traffic collision on Springhill Road, Lurgan.

Ward stated that he had been distracted by his phone whilst driving a van, with officers noticing at the scene that the vehicle was “extensively damaged” to the front and that a NIE pole was lying on the grass verge.

No other persons or vehicles were involved.

Enquiries showed that the vehicle was owned by a family member of Ward’s who wasn’t aware that the defendant had been driving it at the time.

A defence solicitor conceded that his client already has a “poor driving record” but that he deserved credit for phoning the police himself and making full admissions.

It was added that he has a very good family support and that he works as a supervisor in a local factory.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £300 and six penalty points for no insurance, a £100 fine for driving without due care and attention, as well as a £100 fine for aggravating taking and causing damage to a vehicle.