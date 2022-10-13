Motorist hits wing mirror before driving off

A defendant has been told having a crying baby in the back of her car is not an excuse for taking her eyes off the road.

The case of Lauren Spratt, (32), of Charles Park, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, October 12.

The court heard that on February 28 this year, a road traffic collision occurred on Glen Road, Dromore, whereby a black coloured vehicle driven by the defendant collided with a silver coloured vehicle, causing damage to the offside wing mirror.

The defendant stopped shortly after the collision to adjust their own offside wing mirror before driving off.

In her defence, the court was told that Spratt has never been involved with court proceedings before and when she stopped, she realised there had been a collision but not that any damage was caused.

In her interview with police, the defendant told officers that she had been a little bit distracted whilst driving due to a crying baby in the back of the car.

District Judge Bernie Kelly replied: “That’s not an excuse for taking your eyes off the road.

“If you have a baby in the back of your car, you have an even bigger responsibility as the driver of that vehicle to ensure nothing untoward occurs.”

The Judge imposed a £100 fine for failing to report at a damage only accident, a £100 fine for failing to remain at a damage only accident and a £100 fine for failing to stop at a damage only accident.

Furthermore, the defendant was fined £75 for driving without due care and attention.

The defendant’s licence was also endorsed with five penalty points.