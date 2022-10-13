O'Dowd wants resolution to address care packing waiting lists

John O’Dowd has said that action is needed to address care package waiting lists.

“Urgent action is needed to address the rise in the number of people waiting on care packages here in the north” says Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd.

Regarding the Department of Health’s latest figures, the MLA said:

“The number of people waiting for a home care package has risen by over 60% since last October. This is shocking and unacceptable.

"Without them, some patients are being forced to stay in hospitals and care homes, as care packages are essential for people needing at-home support.

“Our health and social care workers can do no more, but with rising pressures on them, our health

service and patients are not getting the care they need.

“Only by forming an Executive can we tackle these pressures. A three-year budget needs to be agreed, and the investment of an extra £1 billion in our health and social care services. This is a matter of urgency."