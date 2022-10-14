Court told defendant wishes to apologise for comment

A taxi driver, who hit another vehicle before leaving the scene, has had his licence endorsed with five penalty points.

The case of Leonard Sean Campbell, (74), of Antrim Road, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday. October 12.

The court heard that on March 16 this year, police were tasked to speak with an injured party after she reported her vehicle had been involved in a hit and run road traffic collision.

She reported she parked her car on High Street, Lurgan, but when she returned to her vehicle eight to ten minutes later, she observed significant damage caused to the driver’s side wing mirror of her vehicle.

Another witness who was a passenger in a separate vehicle on High Street at that time observed the defendant’s vehicle collide with the injured party’s car.

Police checks on the vehicle showed the defendant’s details and he admitted being the driver during interview. He said that he was bringing home two children from school and that he heard a noise after swerving to miss another vehicle.

A prosecutor continued to explain that Campbell believed that he didn’t have to stop for a minor accident and the damage caused to the other vehicle was £683.92

In his defence, the court was told that the defendant wishes to apologise for thinking he didn’t need to stop for the police as he realises this was a stupid comment to make.

It was added that he has no points on his driving licence and he works as a taxi driver.

Furthermore, it was confirmed that all damages caused to the other vehicle have been paid.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a £100 fine for failing to stop at a damage only accident, a £100 fine for failing to remain at a damage only accident and a £100 fine for failing to report at a damage only accident.

The defendant’s licence was also endorsed with five penalty points.