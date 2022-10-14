Judge angered as defendant fails to comply with deferment requirements

A Lurgan woman, who failed to comply with deferment requirements, has been jailed for three months pending appeal.

The case of Michelle Coughlan, (42), of Garland Crescent, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday. October 12.

Whilst none of the facts were read out in court, Coughlan previously pleaded guilty to stealing groceries to the value of £7.94 belonging to Spar in Lurgan on June 21 last year, with further groceries to the value of £18.79 being stolen from the same store six days later.

After reading the pre-sentence report, District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “I asked for her to refrain from taking alcohol and she didn’t do it.

“The whole point of this deferment was to see if we could put her on a straightened path so that we have removed any risk for possible further offending given her record and alcohol seems to be the motivating factor.

“She was asked to have no alcohol whatsoever and she hasn’t done that.”

In her defence, the court was told that Coughlan can’t come off alcohol “cold turkey” and she accepts she hasn’t engaged with a programme in relation to alcohol intake.

It was added that the defendant has a lot going on her life and she’s trying to sort out her affairs.

DJ Kelly added: “I asked her to do three things – no alcohol, to engage in a suitable programme and I asked her to not bring herself to the adverse attention of police and she’s breached all three.”

Coughlan’s defence solicitor replied that his client didn’t bring herself to the adverse attention of police but when they attended, she was under the influence of alcohol but she didn’t cause any commotion.

DJ Kelly continued: “Ms Coughlan, I gave you the opportunity to turn your life around and you haven’t taken it.”

The Judge imposed a three month custodial sentence for each of the two charges to run concurrently with each other.

Coughlan wished to appeal the sentence and she was released on her own bail of £500 with a number of stringent conditions.