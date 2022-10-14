Lockhart focuses on online safety at DUP Conference

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart joined with MLAs Diane Dodds and Jonathan Buckley, and DUP Councillors from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, at the DUP Conference in Belfast on Saturday. At the event, Mrs Lockhart hosted a discussion on online safety which focused on making the internet safer for all users.

Speaking from the Conference, Carla Lockhart said:

“It is always good to join with party colleagues from across Northern Ireland at our annual Conference. The mood was very positive amongst delegates, and it was great to hear our Party Leader Rt. Hon. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP for the first time address conference in that leadership role. His message was clear in relation to the Protocol, and the DUP will hold fast to our position that the Government must adhere to the principles of the Protocol Bill before the House of Commons if they chose a negotiated way forward.

"I was also delighted to host a discussion panel focused on the issue of online safety. This is a policy area I have worked extremely hard on in Westminster, with ongoing engagement with Ministers, MPs and charities to strengthen the Online Safety Bill to protect everyone, especially children, from the dangers that lurk online.

"It was good to have the PSNI and Online Safety expert Jim Gamble take part in the panel. Whilst there is a clear roll back from the Truss led Government in relation to the draft Bill, we cannot let legislation to protect people completely fall by the wayside. That would be failing vulnerable people and young people. We must do better.

"I will be continuing to engage with the Government on this issue. In areas such as child exploitation, pornography and scams, we need the Government to step up with solutions that make the internet safer. That is my objective and I will continue to champion these policies.”