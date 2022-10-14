MP praises ASDA for £1 ‘Winter Warmer’ meal deal

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has paid tribute to ASDA for introducing a ‘Winter Warmer’ meal deal, offering people aged over 60 a soup, roll and unlimited tea and coffee for £1.

Encouraging local people to take advantage of the deal, Carla Lockhart said:

“Supermarkets can often take some criticism for the profits they make at times when households are facing financial pressure. Therefore it is right to praise those same supermarkets when they do something to help.

"ASDA has announced that every day throughout November and December their cafes will be offering over 60’s soup, a roll and unlimited tea and coffees for £1. In the face of what will undoubtedly be a very challenging winter period for many people, this initiative will be most welcome in addressing food hardship.

"Our local Portadown store will be taking part and I commend Elaine Livingstone, our local ASDA Community Champion, and all the team there for their ongoing support for the community. It is greatly appreciated, and I know many will take advantage of this £1 winter warmer deal as we face into this difficult winter.”