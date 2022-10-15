Funding boost for Donacloney Football Club celebrated

Carla Lockhart MP has joined with representatives of Donacloney Football Club, Alderman Mark Baxter and representatives of Halifax Foundation for Northern Ireland to celebrate a funding award to the Club to enable the purchase of football equipment and a new storage container.

Speaking at the event, the DUP MP said:

“It is always encouraging to see local groups secure funding and it is fantastic to join with representatives of Donacloney Football Club and the funder, Halifax Foundation, to mark this success.

"The Club is a wonderful example of a community club, providing both a sporting and social outlet for all ages within the local area. Of course to run a club like this so successfully requires a great amount of work, dedication and expertise. Here at Donacloney the passion for the club and their positive impact in the area is clear, and my thanks go to the volunteers who make it all happen.

"The Halifax Foundation continues to support a range of community and voluntary work across Upper Bann and they are a great example of a very proactive funding body. If any groups wishes to explore their funding needs, and how this could be met by Halifax Foundation, please contact my office and we will be happy to advise.”