ABC: Committee approves policies

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s governance, resource and strategy committee has approved two updated policies to be adopted by the local authority.

At its meeting on Wednesday, October 12, members of the committee were asked to approve an updated corporate health and safety policy and a quality management policy to be used by the environmental health department.

A report on the the corporate health and safety policy notes the policy sets out the roles and responsibilities of elected members and all employees in relation to health and safety.

The policy has been reviewed and updated to reflect the current organisational structure and arrangements for the implementation of health and safety measures and officers recommended that members approve the revised policy.

As for the quality management policy that is to be used by the local authority’s environmental health department, committee members were advised the services delivered by this department are accredited to the international standard on quality management systems.

The quality management policy provides a framework for setting quality objectives and is required to be reviewed on a regular basis. It sets out clearly how management will demonstrate leadership and commitment by ensuring the quality policy is:

Appropriate to the purpose and context of the organisation and supports its strategic direction; provides a framework for setting quality objectives; includes a commitment to satisfy applicable requirements and includes a commitment to continual improvement of the quality management system.

The review of this policy was required under the standard and in line with Council guidance and officers recommended that members of the committee also recommend this policy is approved.

A proposal to recommend the approval of both Council’s health and safety policy and its environmental health quality management policy was put forward by Councillor Kevin Savage and seconded by Council’s Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Tim McClelland with the chamber voicing its support for the proposal.