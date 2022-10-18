Defendant realises he needs to address addiction issues, court told

A Lurgan man, who was involved in an incident with his ex-partner, has been ordered to comply with a combination order.

The case of Joseph Kearney, (36), of Carrickvale Manor, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 14.

The court heard that on June 8 this year, police received a report of a domestic incident in Lurgan.

The defendant’s ex-partner alleged that he had arrived and started to kick on the door of the property.

Police located Kearney outside the property when they attended and despite attempting to make off, he was arrested for attempted criminal damage.

Further enquiries revealed that he had kicked the door repeatedly, throwing a piece of concrete from the gate pillar across the green outside the property which damaged plant pots.

During his initial arrest, Kearney struggled and resisted police and shouted obscenities in the street, before later also assaulting an officer but no injuries were reported.

The injured party further made an allegation that the defendant ran at her whilst she was standing in the doorway. This made her feel that she was going to be assaulted and slammed the door.

When he was interviewed, Kearney said he couldn’t remember anything as he is an alcoholic.

In his defence, the court was told that Kearney has had addiction issues over the pandemic but that he has taken his first steps to address those by having appointments with relevant bodies.

Furthermore, it was added that the defendant realises that addiction is the major issue in his life that he needs to address, he is remorseful for what he has done and he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a combination order of 12 months probation and 80 hours of community service.