Judge seeks pre-sentence report for five offences

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

Tuesday 18 October 2022 10:00

A Judge has adjourned a case for a pre-sentence report after a defendant pleaded guilty to five offences.

The case of John Patrick Quinn, (44), of Killymoon Crescent, Cookstown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 14.

Despite none of the facts being read to the court, the defendant pleaded guilty to three assaults on police, a single count of resisting police and a charge of disorderly behaviour.

The offences took place on June 21 this year.

District Judge Bernie Kelly adjourned the case until November 25 for a pre-sentence report to be obtained and the defendant was warned he will go to prison if he doesn’t comply with probation.

