Motorist fails to provide specimen, court told

A Lurgan man, who failed to provide a specimen of breath when required to do so, has received a 15 month driving ban.

The case of Keith Wilson, (60), of Shaerf Drive, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 14.

A prosecutor told the court that on June 3 this year, police received a report of a suspected drunk driver on William Street, Lurgan.

On arrival, the defendant was identified and taken to custody where he failed to provide a specimen of breath and did not provide a reason for that.

On June 4, he admitted driving the car prior to his address and he was also found to have no insurance or driving licence.

In his defence, the court was told that Kearney wishes to have matter the dealt with.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £200 and a six-month disqualification for no insurance, a £300 fine and a 15 month disqualification for failing to provide a specimen and a £100 fine for no driving licence.