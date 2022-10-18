O’Dowd commends Queen’s University

John O’Dowd has described the announcement by Queen's University that it will provide £8 million of cost of living support for students and staff as ‘excellent news’.

The Sinn Féin MLA said:

“It is excellent news that Queen’s University has announced that it will support their staff and students during this cost of living emergency.

“During a time where most people will be struggling with increased costs, energy bills and the increased expense of a food shop, students will be struggling even more.

“With the NUS finding this year that 1 in 10 students are using food banks because they can’t make ends meet, this couldn’t come at a better time.

"Waiving library fines and graduation fees, which again will also help keep money in students' pockets, is another commendable decision on the university’s part. It is fantastic that they have stepped up to support people through this crisis.

"However, it is clear we need an Executive as the pressures on workers, families and businesses continue to rise. We need to work together to help tackle the cost of living, to agree on a budget and invest much-needed funding in our health service."