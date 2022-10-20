Man pleads guilty to five motoring offences

A court has been told how a motorist has “learned from his mistakes” after pleading guilty to five offences.

The case of Derek Rodgers, (61), of Clare Road, Waringstown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, October 19.

A prosecutor outlined that on September 17 last year, police observed the defendant driving a black coloured vehicle along High Street, Lurgan.

Police had a clear view of the driver and noted he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. He was followed onto Castle Lane, Lurgan, where he was spoken to by officers about not wearing a seatbelt.

Police conducted checks and it showed that Rodgers had been disqualified from driving on June 22 last year for a period of six months.

Rodgers claimed that he was unaware he was disqualified from driving and police contacted his insurance provider who outlined they would not have covered him to drive the vehicle as he did not hold a valid licence.

A check of the vehicle noted two defective front tyres for tread depth.

In his defence, the court was told that Rodgers isn’t on top of his personal affairs as he didn’t attend proceedings back in June last year when he received his disqualification.

It was added that the defendant didn’t drive after his detection in September until his disqualification was complete and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

A defence solicitor explained that Rodgers works as a farmer and is responsible for the cattle belonging to his brother.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a period of 150 hours of community service for driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. The defendant was also disqualified for a period of nine months for those offences.

The Judge imposed a £200 fine for each of the two defective tyre offences, as well as a £75 fine for not wearing a seat belt.