Judge rages at defendant's fourth no insurance plea

A Lurgan woman, who pleaded guilty to her fourth charge of no insurance, has been warned she will go to prison if she commits similar offences.

The case of Lisa Wynea Glendinning, (38), of Marlborough Park, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, October 19.

The court heard that on September 30 last year, officers within the vicinity of Union Court in Lurgan observed a vehicle which did not have an active insurance policy.

A short time later, the vehicle was seen parked at the defendant’s home address and the front bonnet was warm, meaning the car had been driven recently.

Officers knocked the defendant’s door but she did not open the door despite being spotted upstairs. Further attempts were made to speak to Glendinning through her letterbox but she did not engage with police.

Recovery was organised to pick up the vehicle and once they arrived, the defendant presented herself to the door and demanded the car to be left where it was.

Glendinning stated that the car hadn’t been moved all day, however, with police knowing this wasn’t true the vehicle was seized.

CCTV enquiries showed the defendant driving the vehicle on the day in question and she was further arrested for driving whilst disqualified.

In her defence, Ms Downey, representing Glendinning, acknowledged that the court wouldn’t be impressed by the contents of her client’s pre-sentence report and that she was a hard woman to get instructions from.

Furthermore, it was outlined that Glendinning has no access to the car anymore and she takes responsibility for her behaviour, despite saying to the contrary in the pre-sentence report.

It was added that the defendant has no further cases in the pipeline and she is unable to do community service due to “intensive work” with social services.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “This would be your fourth no insurance on your record.

“No insurance now carries up to six months custody so for someone who repeatedly offends in that fashion, the court has to seriously give consideration to a custodial sentence.”

The Judge imposed a four month custodial sentence for each charge to run concurrently with each other which was suspended for 18 months.

Glendinning was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

The defendant was warned that if this suspended sentence is invoked, then it will run consecutively with a suspended sentence imposed on June 1.