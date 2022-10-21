Judge tells defendant: “I don’t know who you didn’t insult in your diatribe"

A court has been told how a Craigavon man resisted officers who were attempting to search him for drugs.

The case of Joshua Milligan, (19), of Limefield Rise, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, October 19.

The court heard that on August 3 this year, police were on mobile patrol in Lurgan for an unrelated matter when they observed two males at the road side making obscene gestures to officers.

Police stopped and spoke to the males about their conduct in a public place and they believed that they were behaving in a hostile manner towards officers.

Due to their unpredictable behaviour, police attempted to carry out a drugs search on both individuals but Milligan threatened to hit one of the officers who was carrying out the search.

As officers attempted to search Milligan, he began to be visibly aggressive to police and resisted officers who was searching him.

In his defence, the court was told that his offending was “horrendous behaviour” and he tried to self-medicate through alcohol, which was described as being “foolish”.

It was added that Milligan has a limited record and he is an industrious man who has worked since the age of 15.

Mr McKeown, defending, outlined that his client now has a young family to look after and is keen to not repeat this type of behaviour.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “What elevated these charges to a pre-sentence report was the language you used.

“You say you don’t remember using language; how could you have said it if it wasn’t within your system to use that language in the first place? It had to be in there

“There’s words you’ve used I wouldn’t even repeat.

“I don’t know who you didn’t insult in your diatribe – the disabled, members of the LGBT+ community, they all received a mention.”

The Judge imposed 200 hours of community service in respect of all charges.