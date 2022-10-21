Man admits assaulting two security porters

A 35-year-old man, who assaulted two security porters at Craigavon Area Hospital, has been jailed for three months.

The case of Jonathan Barton, of The Forge, Kilkeel, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, October 19.

A prosecutor outlined that on November 14 last year, police received a call in relation to an ongoing incident in the afternoon.

Police arrived and noticed the defendant acting aggressively in the recess area of the hospital, with members of staff made officers aware that Barton had allegedly assaulted two security porters.

Police spoke with the two security porters with one explaining that Barton struck him in the ribs with his knee, with the defendant attempting to bite and spit at the other.

In his defence, the court was told that Barton was previously involved with a bad crowd in Lurgan and every time he has returned, he has got himself into trouble as he falls into old friends as was evidenced in this case.

It was added that the defendant has serious health issues and this was only addressed recently at a clinic.

A solicitor went onto explain that his client went into hospital and received treatment for three days but he doesn’t have any recollection of what happened. However, it was stressed that Barton was apologetic for his behaviour.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a three-month custodial sentence for each of the two charges to run concurrently with each other.

Barton wished to appeal the sentence and was released on his own bail of £500 with a number of stringent conditions.