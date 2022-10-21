Pre-sentence report for theft offence

A woman, who pleaded guilty to a charge of theft, has had her case adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be obtained.

The case of Janete Teixeira, (43), of Inglewood Lodge, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, October 19.

Whilst none of the facts were disclosed to the court, the defendant pleaded guilty to stealing goods to the value of £94.08 belonging to Tesco in Craigavon.

District Judge Bernie Kelly insisted she wouldn’t pass sentencing without a report and adjourned the case until November 30.