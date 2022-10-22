Court hears how defendant threw joint over fence

A 41-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a Class B controlled drug.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of John Joseph Myles Connors, of no fixed abode, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 21.

A prosecutor outlined that on August 4 this year, police received a report involving the defendant in relation to another matter.

Whilst on mobile patrol on the Garvaghy Road, Portadown, police observed Connors throwing an object he was smoking over a fence and into a nearby garden.

Police spoke with the defendant and noted there was a strong smell of cannabis and a short time later, officers located a suspected cannabis joint from the aforementioned garden,

In his defence, the court was told that Connors is currently on remand for another matter and is a father of five.

It was added that the defendant saved a lot of court time and effort by admitting the matter.

District Judge Bernie Kelly stated that ordering a pre-sentence report would only delay sentencing and imposed a one month custodial sentence for the offence.