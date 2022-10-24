Defendant "no stranger" to the court

A Lurgan man, who has over 100 previous convictions on his record, has pleaded guilty to three further offences.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Reuben John Glen, (32), of Colban Crescent, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 21.

A prosecutor outlined that on August 8 this year, police attended an address in Lurgan following several reports from residents in a street that the defendant was walking up and down with blood on him.

Glen was observed pulling a fence panel off a fence and CCTV footage showed the defendant doing exactly that before walking away.

Whilst at this property, the defendant’s mother entered the house as she knows the neighbour and made allegations about domestic abuse from Glen.

She alleged that her son had become abusive to her that morning and pushed her, as well as alleging that he assaulted her on August 6 by closing the door on her wrist and told her that “there would be trouble” if she brought police to the house.

A short time later, the defendant was located and it was noted that he was covered in dirt and stains.

In his defence, the court heard that Glen is “no stranger” to the court system and his record does him no favours as he now has 106 convictions.

It was added that he was given a chance courtesy of a suspended sentence in July this year but he did serve a full six months in remand before the imposition of that suspended sentence.

Furthermore, Mr Lunny, defending, asked the District Judge to invoke the suspended sentence to run concurrently with a sentence she was going to pass.

It was conceded that Glen has had problems with drug addiction over the last 10 or 15 years but that he is “fed up with that cycle” and he wants to get extensive support to address this.

District Judge Bernie Kelly stated that a pre-sentence report would add more time to Glen’s remand and imposed a three-month custodial sentence for criminal damage, as well as a one-month custodial sentence for each of the two common assault offences. Those periods of custody are to run concurrently with each other.

The two suspended sentences on July 6 were invoked for a period of three months to run concurrently with each other, however, they will run consecutively with the fresh set of charges which makes a total of six months.