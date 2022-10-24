Defendant pours bleach in neighbour's flowers, court told

A court has been told how a Lurgan man put bleach on his neighbour’s flowers.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Peter Brady, (50), of Bridge Street, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 21.

The court heard that on July 23 this year, police received a report of criminal damage and a breach of a restraining order on Bridge Street, Lurgan.

It was alleged that the defendant had been observed pouring bleach into plants belonging to his neighbours and one of those neighbours was an applicant of a restraining order that was in place at that time.

Brady made full admissions during interview for two counts of criminal damage and a breach of a restraining order.

In his defence, the court was told that Brady entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity and he’s been in custody since August 8.

Danielle McMahon, defending, outlined that her client has the support of a key worker and a social worker in the community.

District Judge Bernie Kelly reminded Brady that he can’t keep breaching a restraining order and imposed a two month custodial sentence for the breach of a restraining order, as well as a three-month custodial sentence for each of the two criminal damage offences.

All periods of custody are to run concurrently with each other.