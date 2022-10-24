Man accused of being in concern of supplying cocaine

A Portadown man has appeared in court charged of being in the concern of the supply of cocaine.

Alan Kenneth Hempkin, (33), of Jervis Street, is also accused of possessing a Class A controlled drug (cocaine) on March 2 and November 8 last year.

Furthermore, the defendant faces an allegation of possessing pregablin on November 8 last year.

Hempkin appeared at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 21 for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released Hempkin on his own bail of £500 with a number of stringent conditions to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Courthouse on December 1.