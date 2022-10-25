Court hears how defendant threatened staff with knife

A Portadown man, who threatened staff members with a knife, has deferred sentencing until February.

The case of Gorman Byrne, (55), of Tandragee Road, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 21.

The court heard that on November 20 last year, police were tasked to the Praxis Centre in Lurgan after ambulance staff requested their assistance.

An allegation was made that Byrne threatened a number of staff members with a knife.

As a result, he was arrested for a possession of an offensive weapon, making threats to kill and three apprehension type assaults arising out of the defendant’s escalating behaviour.

In his defence, the court was told that Byrne is an inpatient at the Bluestone Unit and he has ongoing issues which he needs to address.

On the night in question, it was conceded that the defendant can’t recall what happened but he deserves maximum credit for how he approached the matters.

District Judge Bernie Kelly deferred sentencing until February 10 to see how Byrne gets on in the interim.