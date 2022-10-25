Judge rages at defendant's controlling behaviour

A Portuguese man, who used controlling and manipulative behaviour towards his ex-partner, has been warned he will go to jail if he invokes any suspended sentences.

The case of Philipe Reis, (40), of Union Mews, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 21.

A prosecutor outlined that on June 6 this year, police were tasked to a domestic incident in Craigavon and spoke with the injured party who alleged that the defendant had assaulted her the previous day by grabbing her by the arm.

She went onto allege that Reis had come to her property at 8:30am that morning and threatened to burn her house, before stating that he kept ringing her through the night from his Facebook account as he wanted to know who she was with and where she was at.

The injured party remarked that she was emotionally and mentally abusing her by constantly contacting and questioning her about her movements and whereabouts. She revealed that any time she blocked him on Facebook to prevent such contact, Reis would make a new account and still contact her.

The defendant was arrested for the offences before the court and accepted that he did say he would burn the house down and had full knowledge he was blocked and made new Facebook accounts.

In his defence, the court was told that Reis “lost control of himself” at that time and that he had a low end breach which was dealt with.

A victim impact statement was given to the court which described the defendant’s controlling and manipulative behaviour as ruining the injured party’s life and her two children.

Furthermore, the injured party stated that she is “constantly on edge” and questioning what she has done to deserve this.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Most people don’t understand the impact this behaviour has on other people’s lives.

“She does her best, she blocks him on Facebook and that’s not enough.

“He turns up when she blocks him on Facebook to ask her why she has blocked him?”

A solicitor conceded Reis has very little defence for that but that he found the break-up incredibly hard at that time.

However, DJ Kelly replied: “When a woman says no, a man should respect the fact she means that word.”

Mr Lunny, defending, stated there hasn’t been any further issues in the last two-and-a-half months, he has hopefully learned his lesson and that Reis has started to move on.

It was added that Reis is working away, he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and the common assault was at the low end of offending.

DJ Kelly told the defendant: “You cannot behave like this regardless of what you think is your reason.

“You have no reason for behaving like this towards any other human being.

“Your actions have not only impacted your former partner but they have directly impacted your own daughter.”

The Judge imposed a three-month custodial sentence for common assault, a six-month custodial sentence for threats to damage property and a three-month custodial sentence for harassment.

Those periods of custody are to run concurrently with each other and were suspended for a period of three-years.

A restraining order for a period of two years was also granted.