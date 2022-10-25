Motorist provides own dashcam footage to police

A Ukrainian man has pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

The case of Serge Vodopyanov, (47), with an address listed as Main Street, Armagh, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 21.

A prosecutor outlined that on December 3 last year, the defendant was travelling around the corner on a two-carriageway road before crossing over the white line onto the other side, meaning he collided head on with an oncoming vehicle.

Once he was shown dashcam footage, the defendant pleaded guilty to the offence.

In his defence, the court was told that Vodopyanov admits he was at fault for the offence and he handed over his own dashcam footage to the police.

It was added that the defendant’s licence is important for his job as a self-employed vehicle engineer but he knows this offence will have a significant impact on his livelihood.

Furthermore, it was explained that he drove 58 hours to the Ukraine border to deliver medical supplies, military supplies and money to help with the ongoing war with Russia.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £250 and a 12 month disqualification for the offence.