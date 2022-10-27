Judge tells defendant to continue to cease drug usage

A Judge has warned a defendant to continue to stay off drugs after passing sentence.

The case of Lius Monteiro, (27), of Glenmahon Avenue, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, October 26.

Whilst none of the facts of the case were disclosed to the court, the defendant had already entered a guilty plea to possessing cannabis on April 7 this year.

Proceedings were then adjourned as the court deferred sentencing.

In his defence, the court was told that Monteiro had a “laissez-faire” attitude towards cannabis use but this has changed as he has completed one-to-one work with substance misuse and has ceased all cannabis intake.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “I am pleased to see you have done all that has been asked of you.

“I want to reinforce in your mind that you have to maintain your absence from drugs.”

The Judge imposed a two-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years for the offence.

A destruction order for the drugs was also granted.