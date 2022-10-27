Man pleads guilty to driving scrambler over the limit

A 33-year-old man, who drove a scrambler whilst over the limit at South Lake Leisure Centre, has been convicted in his absence.

The case of Asruis Samulis, of Glenavon Crescent, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, October 26.

The court heard that on August 4 this year, a scrambler was being driven in the public area at close proximity to members of the public at South Lakes Leisure Centre, Craigavon.

The scrambler was being driven by a male and there was a second male on the rear of the vehicle.

Police stopped the defendant and he admitted to have driven the scrambler and he failed to wear protective headgear.

Samulis’ speech was slurred and was unsteady on feet, with the defendant admitting he had consumed alcohol.

A breath test read 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The defendant was convicted in his absence and District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £350 and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for driving with excess alcohol in breath, a £200 fine and a six month disqualification for driving without insurance, a £100 fine for driving on land other than a road, as well as a £100 fine for failing to wear protective headgear.