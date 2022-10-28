ABC: Speers calls for sensible approach to biodiversity

The UUP’s group leader on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has called on the local authority to “get real” in its approach to biodiversity.

Speaking at the monthly meeting on Monday, October 24, Alderman Jim Speers said he wished to raise the issue of verge management with council officers, noting the state of one particular junction in Markethill.

He called on officers to review the council’s biodiversity policy and ensure it is not simply used as an excuse to let docks and ragweeds grow.

“I understand the planting of wildflowers, biodiversity and all those matters that everyone seems to be extremly interested in is very important,” he said.

“I know Council has embarked on some work in that field and that is to be welcomed but I refer to one particular location in Markethill.

“You have the Newry Road junction at Markethill, you will find there is a portion of land there that is always well manicured and looked after and last year a bit of it that had some wildflower planted and that is a good thing.

“However, slightly further on up the road between the current A class road and the old Markethill Road there is a strip of grass and if we ran a competition for the best dock leaves in the country, I suspect it would win it.”

He continued: “In this area, which was designated as one that would not be touched or cut, the dock plants were nearly as tall as me, perhaps not as tall as the Chief Executive, I am not a tall man but I think we need to be real when we talk about introducing biodiversity.

“When we get down to reviewing this policy for a future year I don’t want to see the docks and ragweed along that road continue to grow, I want them cut and killed.

“Lets have some real biodiversity and plants along that stretch of road.”

Council’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Greenfield said he was inclined to agree with Alderman Speers telling the chamber of similar problems along the Lurgan Road in Banbridge.

“I would tend to agree with you Alderman Speers,” said the Lord Mayor.

“I even think I would challenge you in that competition by submitting a section of the Lurgan Road in Banbridge where the weeds are probably nearly as tall as the Chief Executive.

“I took photos and emailed them to council officers earlier this week on the exact same issue so I would tend to agree with you.”