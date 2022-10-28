Court hears how defendant threw stones at window

A Portadown man, who threw stones at a window belonging to a supported living service, has been imposed with a conditional discharge.

The case of David O’Halloran, (20), of Tandragee Road, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, October 26.

A prosecutor outlined that on January 13 this year, police attended Praxis in Portadown due to a report that one of the service users had broken one of the windows by throwing stones at the glass.

Officers witnessed the outer pane of one of the windows had been cracked and a staff member stated that he was inside the staff quarters whilst the defendant was outside. He appeared to be in heightened state of oppression as he was screaming and shouting to himself.

After the staff member tried to speak with O’Halloran, the defendant stated he wished to be left alone and a few seconds later he then picked up a few stones and threw them at the kitchen window but no damage was caused.

For a second time, O’Halloran picked up a handful of stones and threw them at the porch window but no damage was caused.

However, on the third occasion when he picked up a handful of stones, that damage was caused to an outside pane of a porch window.

Upon arrival, the defendant was irate and aggressive towards police and cited mental health issues as the reason for the offending during interview.

In his defence, the court was told that there was a report from a psychiatrist which outlined that his life has been dominated by mental health struggles and he has been admitted to several hospitals since a young age.

Furthermore, it was remarked that he has been working on his mental health struggles.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a conditional discharge for a period of two years for the offence.