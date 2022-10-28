Court told how defendant makes "self destructive" choices

A court has been told how a man attacked a random member of the public.

The case of Fabio Noe Monteiro, (33), of Glenvarna Square, Newtownabbey, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, October 26.

A prosecutor outlined that on January 22, 2020, police responded to an allegation of an assault in High Street, Portadown.

Police viewed the CCTV footage of the incident which showed Monteiro approach the injured party’s car and punching him through his driver side window before walking off.

Officers attended Monteiro’s address and they noted clothing matching the suspect in relation to the CCTV footage.

Monteiro was voluntarily interviewed and denied the allegations against him, however, he couldn’t recall anything that happened.

In his defence, it was conceded that the charge was a “nasty offence” and it just can’t happen in a normal society. However, it was outlined that Monteiro has some issues and he couldn’t fully understand what was going on.

A defence solicitor revealed that his client’s cognitive understanding and intelligence is “extremely low” and he would be in the lowest 1% of the school system in Northern Ireland if he was educated here.

Furthermore, it was outlined that that Monteiro makes “self destructive choices” when he is stressed and this means he lashes out.

It was added that he is now living with his sister and he has often been in employment.

After being asked to consider a probation order, District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “You chose to contest this charge and were convicted after contest.

“That means you’re not entitled to any credit in terms of sentencing.

“This was a random attack on a complete stranger, you cannot vent your frustration by assaulting members of the public that just happen to be passing your way when it suits you.

“I’m not of the view that probation is likely to approve your thinking and in any event, having lost credit, I don’t consider a community order an appropriate sentence.”

The Judge imposed a three-month custodial sentence for the offence.

Monteiro wished to appeal the sentence and fixed bail for appeal with a number of stringent conditions.