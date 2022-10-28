Craigavon man in court for PE

A 20-year-old man has appeared in court accused of two offences.

Appearing via video-link from Hydebank, Cameron Le Fouler, of Lakelands, Craigavon, appeared at Craigavon Courthouse on Friday, October 28, for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

The defendant is alleged to have assaulted a male thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm on December 30 last year, as well as being in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, with the intent to commit an indictable offence on the same date.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released Le Fouler on court bail of £500 with a number of stringent conditions to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on December 8.