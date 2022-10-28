Defendant given credit for time served on remand

A 26-year-old woman, who used disorderly behaviour and resisted police after being kicked out of her house, has been given credit for time served on remand.

Appearing via video-link from Hydebank, the case of Agnes Magee, of no fixed abode, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 28.

A prosecutor outlined that on September 2 this year, police were escorting the defendant home after an incident in Lurgan.

However, Magee stated that she didn’t have access to the house due to being kicked out by her landlord and she became aggressive to officers and was shouting in the street and had to be warned about her behaviour.

As officers began to leave, Magee lay down in front of the police vehicle and continued to shout and scream. At this point she was arrested but she resisted officers who had to apply limb restraints.

In her defence, the court was told that Magee has been remand since September 3 for these offences and on the day in question she had been kicked out of the house by her landlord after she left Bluestone.

It was added that she pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and the Judge was asked to consider time served when passing sentencing.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Ms Magee, you have already served somewhere shy of four months in relation to these matters in terms of your remand time.

“I’m not to lengthen your period of remand by ordering a pre-sentence report.

“I’m going to proceed to give you credit for time served on remand.”

The Judge imposed a three-month custodial sentence for each of the two charges to run concurrently with each other.