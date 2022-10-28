Judge orders pre-sentence report

A Portadown man has had his case adjourned for a pre-sentence report after pleading guilty to possessing pregablin.

The case of Mathew James Hume, (35), of Parsons Gate, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, October 26.

Whilst none of the facts were disclosed to the court, the defendant entered a guilty plea to possessing the drug on June 26 this year.

Taking into account his previous record, District Judge Bernie Kelly adjourned the case until December 7.