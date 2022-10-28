Pre-sentence report for arson plea

A Judge has adjourned a case for a pre-sentence report after a defendant entered guilty pleas to two charges.

The case of Jamie Burns, (23), of Clonmeen, Craigavon, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, October 26.

Whilst none of the facts were disclosed to the court, the defendant entered guilty pleas to arson and aggravating taking and causing damage to a vehicle on January 1 this year.

Taking into account the severity of the charges, District Judge Bernie Kelly adjourned the case until December 7 for a pre-sentence report to be established.