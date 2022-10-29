Judge tells defendant to lead a "productive life"

A defendant, who stole two microwaves and laundry detergent, has had two months added to her existing sentence to run concurrently.

Appearing via video-link from Hydebank, the case of Sara Marie Gervin, (32), of Portmore Street, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 28.

A prosecutor outlined that on December 30 last year, the defendant stole two microwaves and a cleaning product to the value of £192.67 from the Range in Portadown.

The defendant was seen walking past the tills and making no attempt to pay for the items, with police identifying the defendant on CCTV footage.

Mr Lindsay, defending, stated that his client asked for a lengthy sentence for previous matters as she had a long standing drug problem, with her release date on December 28.

As such, the defence solicitor asked for any sentencing to run concurrently with her current imprisonment.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “This charge could have been dealt with within that multiplicity of other offences had it been before the court at that time.

“If she still has time to go on her existing sentence then the neatest way of doing it is to impose a sentence and run it concurrent with what she’s currently serving.”

The Judge imposed a two-month custodial sentence for the offence to run concurrently with her existing sentence.

DJ Kelly added: “I hope the time spent at Hydebank has been well served and you’ll be fit to have a productive life upon your release.”