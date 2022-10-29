Lurgan man told jail term a possibility if he doesn't stop taking alcohol

A court has been told how alcohol is the major “crux” of a defendant’s behaviour.

The case of David John Patrick Hamill, (26), of Ashleigh Crescent, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 28.

The court heard that on May 8 this year, police received radio transmission stating that two males were engaging in an ongoing fight outside a licenced premise in Portadown.

Upon attendance, police observed Hamill standing on the street with his top off.

Around 15 minutes later, officers observed the defendant getting into a heated argument with a member of the public inside a takeaway before Hamill was seen slamming the door of the premises.

In his defence, the court was told that the defendant’s criminal record stems from alcohol and he was candid with admitting that to probation.

It was added that Hamill has to address this problem and he hasn’t came to the police attention since receiving a suspended sentence which pre-dated this offence.

A defence solicitor added that his client isn’t shy from working and he has a supportive family around him.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “This court gave you an opportunity in September 2020 and you were given a probation order with an element to deal with your alcohol problem and you didn’t avail of that.

“You decided not to turn up for the alcohol element of that order, so I don’t see the point in going down that road again.

“If you’re not in a position where you’re ready to address your alcohol addiction – for that’s what it is – this court can’t force you.”

The Judge imposed a four-month custodial sentence suspended for two years for the offence.

However, Hamill was warned that if this suspended sentence is invoked then it will run consecutively with a nine-month suspended sentence imposed by the Crown Court.

“13 months is your starting point for your very next drug fuelled offence,” DJ Kelly stated.

“I thoroughly recommend you stop drinking completely.”