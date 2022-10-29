Wounding with intent case sent to Crown Court

A Strabane man has appeared in court accused of committing three offences.

Charles Anthony Diver, (58), of Drumman Court, appeared at Craigavon Courthouse on Friday, October 28, for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

The defendant faces allegations of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm on a male, making threats to kill the same male and assault on police.

All offences are alleged to have taken place on September 10 last year.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released Diver on continuing bail to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on December 8.