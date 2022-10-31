Defendant realises he "needs to wise up", court hears

A Newry man has pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis.

The case of Barry John Dullagahan, (37), of Raymond Kelly Park, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 28.

The court heard that on February 9 this year, police attended an address in Lurgan in relation to an unrelated matter.

The defendant was searched by police and found a tobacco pouch and a small pipe with cannabis emblems on it.

A blue plastic bag with herbal cannabis was also found in a holdall, with Dullagahan denied any knowledge of the drug during interview.

In his defence, the court heard that Dullagahan has a “significant record” and was only released from prison last week for other offences.

It was added that the defendant wished to get the matter dealt with and he “needs to wise up” and get some structure in his life after being released.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £500 and a destruction order for the drug.