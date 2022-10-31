Lurgan man in court charged with seven drug offences

A Lurgan man has appeared in court charged with a total of seven drugs offences.

Karl Boyce, (31), of Toberhewny Lodge, appeared at Craigavon Courthouse on Friday, October 28, for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

The defendant is accused of possessing cocaine with the intent to supply, as well as three counts of possessing a Class A controlled drug on October 1 last year.

On the same date, Boyce is alleged to have had Class B (cannabis) and Class C (etizolam) on his possession.

Furthermore, the defendant faces an allegation of offering to supply cocaine to another on May 29 last year.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released Boyce on his own bail of £500 with a number of stringent conditions to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on December 6.