Man alleged to have imprisonment another male

A Portadown man has appeared in court charged with false imprisonment of a male plus two other offences.

Owen McEvoy, (59), of Oakdene Park, appeared at Craigavon Courthouse on Friday, October 28, for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

The defendant faces further allegations of assaulting the same male, as well as a possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, with intent to commit an indictable offence.

All offences are alleged to have taken place on May 13 this year.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released McEvoy on his own bail of £500 with a number of stringent conditions to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on December 8.