Fine for stealing G4S tag

A defendant has admitted stealing a G4S tag.

The case of Darren Patrick Gallagher, (33), of Markville, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 28.

The court heard that on June 25 this year, police received a notification from G4S that the defendant had breached his court bail curfew and tag conditions.

The electronic monitor and tag had been removed by him and couldn’t be located.

Gallagher was arrested and made full admissions during interview.

In his defence, the court was told that the defendant spent three weeks more in custody than what he should have, and in effect, he has served a punishment for the offence already.

Furthermore, it was outlined that Gallagher entered a guilty plea at first opportunity and made a full admission during interview.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £400 for the offence.