First case of its type for Judge

A District Judge has claimed a defendant’s behaviour is the first of a kind she has ever dealt with.

The case of Nicola Irene Barry, (51) of Castleview, Gilford, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, October 28.

Despite none of the facts of the case being disclosed, Barry entered guilty pleas to a charge of disorderly behaviour on August 2 this year, as well as two charges of indecent behaviour on the same date.

Furthermore, the defendant pleaded guilty to two charges of harassment on dates between July 30 and August 2 this year.

DJ Kelly said: “I think this is the first one of its kind I’ve come across.

“You’ve heard me say many times ‘what is it about men and their toys that they insist’ and now I’ve the first I think I’ve ever come across of a female.

“It sure doesn’t make pleasant reading and she is at a high risk of going to prison for this.”

The Judge adjourned the case until December 9 for a pre-sentence report to be obtained.