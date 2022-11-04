Defendant admits breaking window amid altercations with officers

A Portadown man, who had 131 prior convictions before being sentenced at Craigavon Courthouse, has been jailed for six months.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Ryan Pepper (29), of Westland Road, was heard during the sitting on Friday, November 4.

A prosecutor outlined that on July 29 this year, police attended a call from a staff member at a Spar store in Portadown.

Police spoke with two females with one of them explaining that Pepper had entered the store, walked out the back of the shop and entered the store room as he was looking to speak to another female.

This female asked the defendant to leave multiple times as he was barred from the store and he refused to leave. A short time later, Pepper stated that he had money for the same female.

Pepper left the shop but returned an hour later to speak to the same female. However, once again, she asked the defendant to leave but he decided to verbally abuse her.

After thinking the defendant had left, the female left an office space but noticed Pepper in the queue and told him to leave but he didn’t reply.

The female told another staff member to not serve the defendant with Pepper saying he would sort it out himself and attempted to walk behind the tills.

At this stage, the female pushed the defendant back and to get out, with Pepper hitting the visor of the tills and put both females in the fear of violence by causing them harm and stress.

Pepper stated that he was going “to wreck the place” and pull one of the females “out by the head”.

The defendant left the store and returned five minutes later with a brick in his hand. He threw it at the shop window causing it to smash and walked away before police arrived.

Police arrested the defendant for the offences but resisted and told officers he was going to “kick the car” and “kick the police in the face”. He attempted to bite one of the officers on the left knee and headbutted one of the officers on the leg.

Pepper had to be restrained to the ground in a controlled manner, and whilst this was carried out, the defendant spat at all the officers and hit on the right knee, with a further kick to an officer.

Mr Thompson, defending, stated that Pepper has served the equivalent of a month in remand for this matter and that he has had behavioural issues when taking drugs.

It was added that the offending was due to a break-up of a relationship and that it wasn’t a case of his client going on a rampage against people he doesn’t know.

Mr Thompson remarked that Pepper was handcuffed behind his back and couldn’t stop his fall and split his head open when police brought him to the ground in a controlled manner, meaning he lost his temper.

District Judge Peter Magill stated that Pepper would have been found guilty if he contested the matters and there was an element of consecutive offending on the day in question.

The Judge imposed a three-month custodial sentence for criminal damage, attempted criminal damage and common assault to run concurrently with each other.

Pepper also received a three-month custodial sentence for assault on police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour to run concurrently with each other.

However, the two sentences are to run consecutively with each other, totalling six months in custody.